Viral video showed a strategy meeting of Congress, sparks controversy in Karimganj

Silchar: A video has been going viral in Karimganj. The video showed a strategy meeting of the Congress where the party candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury was present and another party leader advocate A S Tapader was seen discussing the tactics to secure votes through coercive and intimidating means.

The viral video immediately attracted the attention of the DGP G P Singh who instructed the Karimganj police to take appropriate steps.

Karimganj police on Tuesday refused to issue any statement arguing that the authenticity of the video was in scrutiny stage. The BJP candidate Kripanath Mallah said, the Congress was smelling sure defeat that made them desperate. In this backdrop, Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury in a statement admitted that he was present in the meeting held at Ratabari where strategy was discussed among the party workers to ensure free and fair election. Chowdhury further admitted that Tapader made some comments mistakenly. “It was Tapader’s personal comment and the party or the candidate cannot be judged by that. And I strongly opposed his comment but my protest was unfortunately not recorded,” Chowdhury clarified in his statement. He further claimed that he was 100 per cent confident about his victory in a massive way.

Mallah, on the other hand, said, the Congress was frustrated after seeing that their vote base was rapidly eroding and hence they were now desperate to use muscle power. The BJP workers were prepared to resist all sorts of unlawful activities, maintaining this Mallah, the outgoing MP asked the administration to look into the matter.

