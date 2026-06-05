Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Nalbari district committee demands action against Rekib Ali

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Nalbari district committee of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has submitted an FIR at Nalbari Sadar police station demanding legal action against Rekib Ali, the father of Roz Ali, who was killed in an encounter, alleging that certain public statements made after the incident have contributed to social tension and misinformation.

According to the memorandum submitted by the organisation, the issue is linked to the recent sensational incident in Nalbari district involving a minor girl, which has already triggered widespread public discussion and reactions across social media platforms. The organisation alleged that various statements and narratives circulated after the incident have created confusion and could potentially disturb social harmony.

In its complaint, the VHP stated that repeated references to the personal life and alleged relationships involving the minor girl in public discussions and media interactions could have serious consequences on her dignity and mental well-being. The organisation argued that unverified claims and public remarks should not be allowed to influence public perception while the matter remains sensitive.

The organisation also appealed to the public to maintain restraint and avoid circulating unverified information on social media, stressing that sensitive matters involving minors should be handled responsibly.

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