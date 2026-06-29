Vishwa Hindu Maha Sangh Condemns MLA’s Alleged ‘Miya Agent’ Remark Against Xatradhikar

A Correspondent

Nagaon: Following the publication of the ground reality of the severe riverbank erosion in the Kardaiguri area of Majuli through the media, MLA Bhuvan Gam and BJP Majuli District President Dipak Goswami reportedly referred to Shri Shri Dakshinpat Grihashrami Satra Xatradhikar and state president of Vishwa Hindu Maha Sangh, Assam, Janardan Dev Goswami, as a “Miya Agent.” Expressing deep concern over this incident, Vishwa Hindu Maha Sangh has strongly condemned the remarks.

In a statement, the leaders of the organisation said that after MLA Bhuvan Gam claimed there was no recent riverbank erosion in Majuli, Janardan Dev Goswami, the state president of Vishwa Hindu Maha Sangh and Xatradhikar of Dakshinpat Grihashrami Satra, visited the Kardaiguri area on June 21 to see the situation for himself. After interacting with local residents and witnessing the devastating extent of the erosion, he brought the issue to the attention of the public and the government through the media.

However, the organisation expressed regret that instead of addressing the suffering of the affected people, the MLA allegedly labelled the Xatradhikar a “Miya Agent” simply for raising the issue. Vishwa Hindu Maha Sangh questioned whether speaking about the people’s hardships, exposing the reality of riverbank erosion, or questioning the failure of the ruling establishment now warrants being branded a “Miya Agent.”

According to the organisation, the responsibility of an elected representative is to acknowledge the real problems faced by the people and work to resolve them. Attempting to cover up one’s failures by politically targeting and insulting individuals is not only contrary to democratic values but also highly condemnable.

The organisation further stated that Janardan Dev Goswami has consistently been vocal on issues concerning the protection of Majuli’s land, prevention of riverbank erosion, awareness against unchecked religious conversions by Christian missionaries, and preservation of the Satra culture. From Delhi to Dispur, he has actively represented and defended the interests of Majuli on various platforms. Therefore, politically motivated attempts to defame such a respected personality are completely unacceptable.

Vishwa Hindu Maha Sangh urged MLA Bhuvan Gam to personally visit the Kardaiguri area and present the actual situation before the public. It also demanded that before dismissing media reports on the erosion as baseless, the authorities concerned should inspect the affected site and verify the facts. Furthermore, the organization criticized the district president of a national political party for politicising the dignity of the Xatradhikar’s position and supporting controversial remarks made by an elected representative.

The organisation has drawn the attention of both the state and central leadership of the party and demanded appropriate action in this matter.

Reiterating its commitment, Vishwa Hindu Maha Sangh affirmed that it will continue to remain vigilant and active in safeguarding Majuli’s existence, Satra culture, heritage, and land. It also warned against attempts to silence individuals who raise legitimate public concerns through intimidation or misinformation.

The Vishwa Hindu Maha Sangh appealed to the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, to take serious note of the incident and ensure that appropriate action is taken.

Also Read: MLA Bhuban Gam Says “No Erosion in Majuli”, Sparks Controversy