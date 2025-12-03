MLA Bhuban Gam Says “No Erosion in Majuli”, Sparks Controversy

Majuli: Bhuban Gam, MLA of Majuli, triggered widespread debate after publicly stating that “there is no soil erosion in Majuli, and the riverbank soil remains intact.” His remarks were made in front of the media, drawing sharp reactions from residents and local organisations.
The MLA alleged that “a section of people is spreading false propaganda” about erosion in the river island. However, his comments come at a time when several villages, including Bhakat Chapori and Shalmora, continue to experience severe and ongoing erosion caused by the Brahmaputra.
Speaking to media persons, Bhuban Gam said, "As you all can see, soil erosion is no longer a major issue here. Before 2011, the rate of erosion was quite high, but after 2011 it has significantly reduced. Whatever minor erosion you notice now is mainly due to the regular movement of boats. Our department has already taken necessary measures to address this. The land has not decreased, and you may verify this information from the DC office as well."
Locals expressed surprise and frustration over the MLA’s statement, saying that families continue to lose land every year, and many have already been displaced.