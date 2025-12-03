MLA Bhuban Gam Says “No Erosion in Majuli”, Sparks Controversy

Majuli: Bhuban Gam, MLA of Majuli, triggered widespread debate after publicly stating that “there is no soil erosion in Majuli, and the riverbank soil remains intact.” His remarks were made in front of the media, drawing sharp reactions from residents and local organisations.

The MLA alleged that “a section of people is spreading false propaganda” about erosion in the river island. However, his comments come at a time when several villages, including Bhakat Chapori and Shalmora, continue to experience severe and ongoing erosion caused by the Brahmaputra.