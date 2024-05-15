Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya shines in Central Board of Secondary Education Class XII and Class X examinations

DIBRUGARH: Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV), Dibrugarh announced the outstanding performance of its students in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII and Class X examinations. The results, declared on Monday reflected the diligent efforts and academic excellence demonstrated by the students of VKV Dibrugarh.

The students have exhibited exceptional resilience and determination, resulting in remarkable achievements.

In Class X, out of 68 students, 11 students scored above 90% from the Vidyalaya. The name of the topper is Paramita Kotoky with 95.40%. Pankita Sharma scored 93 in Mathematics Basic, Riya Devi scored 98 in Mathematics Standard, Siddharth Baruah scored 94 in Science, Akangshya Dey scored 98 in Information Technology, Riya Devi scored 97 in English, Tanisha Saha scored 94 in Hindi.

In Class XII, out of the total 122 students, 57 students were in Science stream, 42 students from Commerce and 23 in Arts. The highest percentage scorer in Science is Jyotishka P. Lahkar with 97.60% , in Commerce Pushkar Agarwal with 94.40% and in Arts Kritika Sharma with 93.20%.

On the other hand, Shiksha Valley School celebrated the exceptional achievements of its second batch of class 12 students in the recent CBSE final exams, boasting a remarkable 100% pass rate.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to these diligent students, whose success stands as a testament to our unwavering dedication to academic excellence,” stated SVS in press release.

In the Humanities stream, Anuja Bezbora performed well with an outstanding score of 99%.

Her remarkable achievement underscores the effectiveness of our comprehensive arts program, which fosters a holistic understanding of the subject matter.

Meanwhile, in the Commerce stream, Maanvi Jain demonstrated mastery with an impressive 98%, showcasing her deep comprehension of the commerce curriculum.

Maanvi’s success reflected the strength of the robust commerce programme, which empowers students with the skills and knowledge vital for success in the field.

In the Science stream, Shlok Agarwal, Mindum Apum, and Ayumi Baruwa achieved an outstanding score of 96%, a testament to their unwavering diligence and perseverance throughout their academic journey.

Anuja Bezbora, Maanvi Jain, and Aniket Saraf deserve special appreciation for achieving flawless scores of 100 in Psychology, Accountancy, and Business Studies, respectively. Their extraordinary success in these difficult areas is evidence of their commitment and diligence.

Of the 65 students who appeared for the AISSCE 2024 Exam, an impressive 20 students scored above 90%, further highlighting the academic prowess of the student body.

Through their expertise and dedication, combined with comprehensive curriculum, students have excelled in their examinations.

“As we celebrate the achievements of the students, we are reminded of our school’s mission to provide excellence in education. Their success serves as an inspiration to our entire community, reinforcing our commitment to nurturing bright minds and shaping future leaders,” stated SVS in their press release.

