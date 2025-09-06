Voice from the Village: Assam’s Satyajit Bora Takes Grassroots Volleyball to the Global Stage

His rise has now reached a new peak: an official invite from FIVB to broadcast at a global volleyball event in Bangkok, making him a symbol of hope and recognition for countless aspiring voices from India's rural heartlands.

This opportunity is not just for me it’s for every child who dreams with a microphone in hand, said Bora, moments before boarding his flight.

Bora’s story is a powerful reminder that talent doesn’t need a metro city to shine just a chance. From muddy fields to international stadiums, his voice now echoes far beyond his village, inspiring a new generation of storytellers in sport.