Voice from the Village: Assam’s Satyajit Bora Takes Grassroots Volleyball to the Global Stage

Guwahati: In an inspiring leap from the paddy fields of Assam to the global spotlight in Bangkok, 27-year-old Satyajit Bora has etched his name in sports broadcasting history.
A self-taught commentator from a small village in Assam, Bora has become the first grassroots broadcaster of the Brahmaputra Volleyball League (BVL) to be invited by the Federation Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) to cover an international event.
Bora’s journey began humbly, commentating for village volleyball matches with nothing but a microphone, a speaker, and sheer passion. His energetic, local-language style resonated deeply with rural audiences and caught the eye of BVL founder Abhijit Bhattacharya, a former Indian volleyball captain. The league, which aims to nurture rural talent across Assam, gave Bora the platform he needed to grow and be heard.
His rise has now reached a new peak: an official invite from FIVB to broadcast at a global volleyball event in Bangkok, making him a symbol of hope and recognition for countless aspiring voices from India's rural heartlands.
This opportunity is not just for me it’s for every child who dreams with a microphone in hand, said Bora, moments before boarding his flight.
Bora’s story is a powerful reminder that talent doesn’t need a metro city to shine just a chance. From muddy fields to international stadiums, his voice now echoes far beyond his village, inspiring a new generation of storytellers in sport.
