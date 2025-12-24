Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika lays foundation stone of anti-erosion measures

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In the tune of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of Viksit Bharat, the BJP Government in Assam led by Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has spearheaded systematic development of infrastructure in a decisive manner, stated Minister Pijush Hazarika.

On Monday the Water Resources Minister laid the foundation stone of anti-erosion measures to protect Lakhipur (Binnakandi Pt-II) area from the erosion of River Barak on its left bank. The project in Binnakandi will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 400 lakh and will involve the use of A-type geo bags, porcupines, and geosynthetic fabric sheets.

Making a scathing attack on the previous Congress government which he said in its seven decades regime could construct only 4500 kms of dykes in the state, Hazarkia said that the present BJP government completed the same length in just four and half years.

Hazarika stated that nearly 1,000 kms of embankments had been constructed in the last four and a half years, compared to about 4,500 km built over more than seven decades after Independence. He further noted that annual embankment breaches, which earlier ranged from 40–60 and sometimes exceeded 100, had been reduced to just 2–5 breaches during the last four years, reflecting the effectiveness of the government’s focused efforts.

The Minister reaffirmed that the Government of Assam remains firmly committed to minimizing the impact of floods and erosion, while ensuring long-term protection of lives, land, and livelihoods, particularly in vulnerable riverine areas.

During the day, Hazarika also laid the foundation stones of Kachudaram police station and Sonai police station under Cachar district, in the presence of Minister Kaushik Rai, MP Parimal Suklabaidya, and MLAs Nihar Ranjan Das and Karim Uddin Barbhuiya.

In addition, the Minister laid the foundation stone of a Water Resources Department project titled ‘Anti-erosion measures to protect the urban water supply intake plant under AMRUT at Uttarkrishnapur Pt-II,’ with an estimated cost of Rs 2.20 crore, which will play a vital role in safeguarding urban drinking water infrastructure.

