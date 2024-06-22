Water Resources Minister visits erosion-affected areas of Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: Water Resources-cum-Information and Public Relation Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika visited erosion-affected areas of Lakhimpur in order to take stock of the situation. He visited the Bodhakora area of the district which has been critically affected by devastating erosion of River Subansiri, the largest tributary of the mighty Brahmaputra. The minister said that the NHPC Limited would implement some erosion preventing measures in the area very soon while the Water Resources Department had already implemented some schemes in the same area to prevent erosion. He added that the department would undertake permanent erosion control measures in a 1,200-metre-long erosion-affected area this year. The minister directed the departmental engineers to select the vulnerable areas during the rainy season and undertake urgent works as required.

Later, the Minister addressed a departmental review meeting on floods and erosion issues, held at the conference hall of the Lakhimpur District Commissioner’s Office, in the presence of Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah and MLA Manab Deka. The Minister suggested the departmental engineers to remain vigilant and work with dedication during the rainy season. The minister also directed the Chief Engineer and Executive Engineer of the department to take measures to keep adequate stock of materials required for emergency flood and erosion prevention works in the district during the monsoon season.

Earlier, the Minister visited the North Lakhimpur Town High School and took part in a cordial interactive session with the students of the school. Recalling various aspects of his student life, the Minister called upon the students to move forward with the aim of becoming good citizens of the country in the future. He urged everyone to be educated with vocational education and move forward with the spirit of serving the country.

