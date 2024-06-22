10th International Yoga Day celebrated across Assam

MORIGAON: With the theme ‘yoga for self and society’ the 10th International Yoga day was celebrated with pomp and gaity by Morigaon District Administration at Morigaon Police Reserve on Friday. Morigaon District Administration in collaboration with AYUSH Abhiyaan, Assam organized the community yoga practiced.

The International Yoga practice began with the lighting the ceremonial lamp. A team of yoga teacher practiced yoga with the participants like superintendent of police, ADCs, police personnel along with many students.

HAFLONG: A central International Yoga Diwas programme was organized at district headquarters Haflong by Ayush Mission in collaboration with North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council and District Administration.

Executive Member, NCHAC i/c Elementary Education Donphainon Thaosen attended the programme as chief guest along with Executive Members Probita Johori, Zosumthang Hmar, Members of Autonomous Council.

During his speech, chief guest EM Thaosen said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our forefathers and this is not just an exercise but unity of mind and body and this should be practiced by all for our well-being”. Prizes were distributed to the winners of the yoga competition which was held yesterday.

The main programme of the event included demonstrations of yoga postures, meditation sessions by instructor Paiham Kemprai which was largely participated by students from different schools, colleges, administrative officials, police personnel and other institutions.

SILCHAR: Along with the rest of the nation, the 10th international yoga day was observed in Cachar in a befitting manner on Friday. A programme was organized on the occasion at India Club’s indoor stadium, Silchar by the district administration in collaboration with the district health society.

Silchar MLA Dipayan Chakraborty, newly-elected Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya, district commissioner Cachar Rohan Kumar Jha, district development commissioner Norsing Bey, additional district commissioner Van Lal Limpuia Nampui and Kimchin Lhangum, ACS and assistant commissioners and executive magistrates Anjali Kumari and Jonali Devi were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Dipayan Chakraborty said, “Yoga is an ancient Indian practice that helps in maintaining both physical and mental well being, and over the years, it has found popularity in other countries as well. In 2014, Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modiji proposed marking a day as the International Day of Yoga in his address at the UN General Assembly and the proposal was endorsed by 175 member states following which the United Nations recognized June 21 as the day to celebrate day of Yoga”.

Talking at the event, MP Parimal Suklabaidya said, “It is with great joy and pride that I welcome you all to the 10th International Yoga Day celebration. Today marks a significant milestone in our journey of promoting health, harmony and peace through the ancient practice of yoga and as a part of a global movement that transcends borders, cultures and languages. Yoga with its roots in India, has grown into a worldwide phenomenon, embraced by millions for its profound benefits to the mind, body and spirit”.

Emphasizing the importance of inclusion of yoga in daily life, Suklabadya said that over the past decade, the world has witnessed an incredible surge in the popularity of yoga. From bustling urban centers to tranquil rural communities, people from all walks of life have discovered the transformative power of yoga. It has become an integral part of human lives, helping to navigate the complexities of modern living with grace and resilience.

Earlier, different yoga exercises and meditation were performed under the supervision of Yoga instructor of Jatiya Byam Vidayalaya Chandan Deb and in the presence of MP Parimal Suklabaidya, MLA Dipayan Chakraborty and DC Rohan Kumar Jha, stated the press release issued from Regional office of Information & Public Relations Barak valley Zone Silchar Assam.

TANGLA : Along with the rest of the world, the 10th edition of International Yoga Day was observed in every nook and corner of Udalguri district on Friday. In Udalguri town, the yoga day was centrally observed at the premises of Bishnu Rabha Kristi Sangh where dignitaries like District commissioner, Javir Rahul Suresh and district police officials and other department officials participated. The yoga day was also observed in all the educational institutions of the district. The students and teachers also practised yoga and pranayama with the help of certified yoga teachers and instructors. Along with other parts,two Yoga experts , Baby Das and Rashmi Das, demonstrated the rules and movements of yoga and pranayama to the students and teachers at Udalguri Girls’ HS school which was jointly organized by the Nehru Yuva Kendra, Udalguri and the Indian Red Cross Society Udalguri. In the event, Deputy Director of NYK, Udalguri; Shekhar Dev; Chairman of IRCS,

Dalim Bayan,and senior teacher , Rewati Raman Sapkota, spoke on the, origin of yoga and pranayama and it’s benefits on physical, mental and spiritual health of a person. Earlier to this, Principal of the school, Dilip Kumar Sahariah inaugurated the Yoga Day programme with a short speech. It is to be noted that this year the United Nations has put the theme of Yoga for self and society for this auspicious day.

