Weights and Measures Awareness Week observed across Nagaon district

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The All-India Weights and Measures Awareness Week was observed in Nagaon district from December 28 to January 3 by the Legal Metrology Department.

District Development Commissioner Debajani Choudhury, who attended the programme, emphasized the importance of consumers remaining vigilant when buying or selling goods to avoid being cheated. She urged consumers to ensure that weights and measuring instruments—including weights, scales, liters, meters, and electronic scales—are properly verified and stamped by the Legal Metrology Department.

The awareness week was organized by Assistant Controller Sontara Das, inspectors Rintu Choudhury, Aditi Dutta, and Nilamoni Kumar, and Publicity Organizer Jiyaur Rahman, along with team members Praharjit Das, Akabar Ali, Nijamuddin Ahmed, Babita Deka, Mahibur Rahman, Utpal Kro, Omar Ali, and Rinki Saikia.

Activities included publicity campaigns with banners, posters, and miking across weekly and bi-weekly markets, shops, business establishments, educational institutions, and other consumer spaces throughout the district. The initiative aimed to educate consumers on the importance of accurate weights and measures and the need for proper verification and stamping.

