Wild buffalo herd wreaks havoc on Charnehali Chapori farmland

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Panic has gripped hundreds of farmers in the agricultural and of Charnehali Chapori, situated in the middle of the Brahmaputra near Dharapur on the western outskirts of Guwahati, as a herd of wild buffaloes continues to roam freely, destroying crops and threatening livelihoods.

According to reports, over 400 registered farmers and an equal number of unregistered cultivators depend on cultivation across areas such as Dharapur, Dhopartal, Majuli, Garal, Bhattapara, Mazirgaon, and Kendukuchi. However, since the last monsoon season, their farmlands have turned into grazing grounds for a growing herd of wild buffaloes.

It all began during last year’s floods, when villagers first noticed six wild buffaloes appearing on the island. Over time, the number has reportedly risen to around 30, creating widespread alarm among the farming community. Farmers suspect the animals were swept in from a wildlife sanctuary during the floodwaters of the Brahmaputra in July–August of 2024.

Local residents informed the Rani Range Forest Office about the situation, following which a team of forest officials visited the site. However, instead of effectively driving away the herd, the team allegedly resorted to bursting crackers and soon left, taking no further action. As a result, the herd continues to roam freely in and around Rani Chapori, damaging fields and crops extensively.

In a desperate attempt to scare the animals away, some farmers even tried using two of their domestic buffaloes, but the plan backfired with both animals eventually joining the wild herd and moving to another part of Charnehali.

Due to the prolonged menace, farmers have been unable to carry out rabi cultivation this season. Though a few tried late sowing, the wild buffaloes have now destroyed almost all standing crops.

Farmers say that despite repeated pleas, the Forest Department and the State Government have not taken any concrete steps to address the issue. Charnehali Chapori supplies a large portion of the vegetables and other rabi produce to Guwahati’s markets every year, but this season, cultivation has come to a standstill.

The Rani Chapori Farmers’ Development Committee has urged higher forest authorities to take immediate steps to drive away the herd from the area. Farmers fear that if prompt action is not taken, the wild buffaloes may soon pose a serious threat not only to crops but also to human lives and livestock.

