Wild Elephant Carcass Discovered in Teak Garden by Palahpara Villagers in Kamrup's Singra Forest Range

Boko: Villagers of Palahpara found a carcass of a wild elephant in a Teak tree garden on Wednesday morning. Palahpara village falls under the Kamrup West Division’s Singra Forest Range in Boko. Villagers of the area immediately informed the Singra Forest Range. Ranger Bhagabh Hazarika led a forest team and promptly arrived at the incident spot and started investigation to find the cause of the death. The elephant had no signs of injuries, Ranger Hazarika said. Therefore, the veterinarian said the cause of death would be known only after the results of the post-mortem examination.

An elephant mahout of Kaziranga National Park and also a villager of Khaliha, Rubi Das has estimated the elephant’s age to be about 45 years old.

Meanwhile, a veterinary team from Bondapara Veterinary hospital arrived on the spot for postmortem. Veterinarian Nripen Sharma examined the body of the wild elephant. Sharma said the cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem.

Also Read: BTC Chief Pramod Boro Launches 'Bodoland Youth Employment Mission' and Inaugurates Workshop on Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Also Watch: