Wild Elephant Disrupts Traffic on NH at Deopahar in Numaligarh, Cyclist Narrowly Escapes

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On Saturday, a wild elephant created panic in the Deopahar area in historic Numaligarh. It blocked the highway for some time, disrupting traffic movement. While the elephant was roaming onto the national highway from the Numaligarh tea garden side, it came face to face with a cyclist and several vehicles. However, without causing any harm, the elephant allowed the cyclist to pass safely. The public has expressed distress due to the daily menace caused by wild elephants in the area.

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