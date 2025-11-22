Rising Human–Elephant Conflict Sparks Public Concern in Bijni

Bijni: Human-elephant conflict in northern Bijni has escalated further, with the latest incident causing widespread concern among residents. A wild elephant from Manas National Park raided North Bijni’s Bishnupur and Sikajhora areas in search of food and wreaked havoc late at night.

According to locals, the elephant moved through residential areas before venturing into paddy fields nearby at dawn. The villagers had spotted the animal in the early morning and alerted the forest authorities with immediate effect.

Prompt action saw a team of forest officials reach the location and launch an operation to drive the elephant safely into the Manas National Park. The officials, following persistent efforts, managed to drive the animal away from the village towards its natural habitat.