Woman Found Dead at Kakochang Waterfall Identified as Parbin Sultana

The body of a woman recovered on Sunday at Kakochang waterfall — located on the border of Bokakhat and Karbi Anglong district — has been identified as Parbin Sultana, a family member of Aftar Ali, a resident of 2 No. Pankagrand under the Numaligarh police station.

According to reports, Sultana was reportedly mentally unwell. She left her home on Sunday morning when no other family members were present, and did not return.

Her body was subsequently recovered from the waterfall area later the same day. Further details regarding the circumstances of her death are awaited pending investigation by the concerned authorities.

