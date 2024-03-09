MoU signed between Bodoland Territorial Council and National Thermal Power Corporation

KOKRAJHAR: The CEM of BTC Pramod Boro presided over the signing of the MoU between the BTR Government and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Ltd. here at Kokrajhar on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Boro said, “The BTC government is now embarking on a journey of partnerships with the notable CSOs and foundations to augment social development in the region.” In this regard, he lauded the commitment of the NTPC situated at Salakati in Kokrajhar district to extend support in establishment of five Bodoland Digital Literacy and Counseling Centers across BTR and assured that these centres will greatly benefit the children, college going students, job-seekers, SHGs, farmers and budding entrepreneurs by providing them tailor-made and cutting-edge hands-on training.

Five fully-equipped Bodoland Digital Literacy and Counseling Centers will be established at Baksa Degree College, Baganpara in Baksa; Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha Degree College, Orang in Udalguri; Bengtol College in Chirang; Zamduar College, Saraibil in Kokrajhar and Tamulpur College in Tamulpur district. These projects seek to address, on a priority basis, the multi-dimensional digital and career-oriented skilling needs of school children and youth, job-seekers and farmers in the light of post-conflict revitalization programme of systems, institutions and communities in BTR. These centres intend to fill up the void of access and availability of digital skilling and hands-on training needs.

Attending the MoU signing ceremony, Executive Director of the NTPC-Salakati, Karunakar Das expressed happiness and delighted that the collaborative efforts of BTC government and the NTPC have resulted in a meaningful partnership. “I am sure that the joint-activities within the purview of the MoU will reap positive results for the people of BTR,” he said.

The Principal Secretary of BTC Akash Deep while speaking on the occasion said, “These centres are in addition to the establishment of ‘Bodoland Knowledge Centers’ to be established across 420 VCDCs of BTR, Bodoland Science Mission and the establishment of Bodoland Digital Libraries in schools. The existing efforts of the BTC government to transform the educational landscape of BTR, under the leadership of Pramod Boro, are on a right footing to make the region a hub of educational excellence in the coming days.”

The event was also attended by Executive Members of BTC Reo Reoa Narzihary and Wilson Hansda, secretary of Education- Amar Jyoti Barman, Director of Education J.P. Brahma, Principals of the five colleges where the projects would be established, AGM-HR of NTPC Ongkar Nath and representatives of the implementing agencies NEFT and AGRA.

