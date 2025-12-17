Assam CM Launches MMUA Drive and Several Development Projects in Moran

Moran: In an attempt to reaffirm the state government’s commitment to inclusive development, women's empowerment, and infrastructure growth, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a major public meeting at Abhaypur Playground in Moran. The event witnessed the launch and inauguration of several key initiatives aimed at strengthening livelihoods and civic facilities in the region. The meeting was attended by several other esteemed members of the state government, including Minister of Information, Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika and Minister of Industries & Commerce and Public Enterprises, Bimal Borah.

A major highlight of the programme was the distribution of ₹10,000 assistance cheques to 23,791 women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) Scheme. The scheme is designed to promote entrepreneurship among women and support them in becoming financially independent. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister reiterated that empowering women economically remains a cornerstone of the government’s development vision.