Assam CM Launches MMUA Drive and Several Development Projects in Moran

Moran: In an attempt to reaffirm the state government’s commitment to inclusive development, women's empowerment, and infrastructure growth, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a major public meeting at Abhaypur Playground in Moran. The event witnessed the launch and inauguration of several key initiatives aimed at strengthening livelihoods and civic facilities in the region. The meeting was attended by several other esteemed members of the state government, including Minister of Information, Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika and Minister of Industries & Commerce and Public Enterprises, Bimal Borah.
A major highlight of the programme was the distribution of ₹10,000 assistance cheques to 23,791 women beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) Scheme. The scheme is designed to promote entrepreneurship among women and support them in becoming financially independent. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister reiterated that empowering women economically remains a cornerstone of the government’s development vision.
During the visit, Chief Minister Sarma also laid the foundation stone for the Moran Nitai Road under the Asom Mala 3.0 programme. The road project, estimated at a cost of Rs.36.9 crore, is expected to significantly improve connectivity and boost economic activities in the area. Emphasising the importance of quality infrastructure, the Chief Minister said improved roads play a vital role in accelerating local development.
In another key initiative, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed Moran Police Station building with an investment of Rs 2.15 crores. The modern facility is expected to strengthen law enforcement, improve public service delivery, and enhance safety and security for residents. Moreover, the Tingkhang Sub-Divisional Civil (SDC) Office, with a construction cost of Rs 19.5 crores, will help increase administrative convenience
Adding to the development momentum, Chief Minister Sarma inaugurated the Abhaypur Rural Sports Complex, a significant addition to Assam’s growing sports infrastructure. Constructed at a cost of Rs 57 crore, the complex is aimed at nurturing sporting talent at the grassroots level and providing rural youth with access to modern training facilities. The Chief Minister noted that investments in sports infrastructure are essential for promoting fitness, discipline, and opportunities for young athletes.
The series of inaugurations and foundation-laying ceremonies underscored the government’s integrated approach to development—combining economic empowerment, infrastructure expansion, public safety, and youth engagement. The event drew large public participation and reflected growing optimism around the state’s development trajectory.
With focused initiatives across sectors, the Moran visit highlighted the Assam government’s efforts to ensure balanced growth and inclusive progress across both urban and rural regions.