Assam: Sunday’s 98.4 mm of rainfall breaks record in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The rainfall starting very early in the morning on Sunday, September 1, in Guwahati broke the record for the annual highest daily rainfall, with the India Metereological Department (IMD) recording 98.4 mm of rainfall. This was the second instance of heavy rainfall in the city after August 5, inundating large areas of the city and causing untold misery to the residents.

The 98.4 mm rainfall recorded by the Regional Metereological Centre of IMD on Sunday exceeded the rainfall on August 5, which was recorded at 78.4 mm. The heavy shower on Sunday morning caused areas previously not prone to flooding to be inundated by the rainwater, not to talk about areas that are flooded after a sharp shower. Luckily for the residents of the city, it was a Sunday and people did not need to venture out for attending office or business. Schools were also closed, for which students did not suffer like they did while returning home on August 5.

The rainfall stopped after 8.30 am and flood waters receded by early afternoon. This lessened the inconvenience caused to people who went out in the evening. Moreover, the miserable memories of August 5 were still fresh and people were afraid of venturing out of their homes without a valid reason.

An IMD report dated Monday (September 2) stated that Guwahati city received a total of 1081.2 mm rainfall in 2024. The season’s highest temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius was recorded on July 27.

The report predicted ‘generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thunder showers’ till September 6.

Also read: Assam: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)