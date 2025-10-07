Women’s group stage dharna in Haflong demanding justice for rape victim

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A massive protest dharna was organized on Monday opposite the Office of the District Commissioner, Dima Hasao, demanding justice for a recent rape victim. The agitation brought together several women’s organizations and social activists who voiced strong condemnation of the brutal incident and urged authorities to ensure swift and stringent action against the accused.

The protest was jointly organized by Shakti Mahila Mandal, Dimasa Mother’s Association, and other women’s groups from across the district. Carrying placards and banners calling for justice and women’s safety, the demonstrators raised slogans demanding speedy investigation and trial. Leaders from the participating organizations expressed deep concern over the growing number of crimes against women and appealed to the district administration and police to handle the case with urgency and transparency. Several speakers emphasised that society must no longer tolerate gender-based violence and that effective measures should be taken to protect women and girls in Dima Hasao. The women’s groups later submitted a memorandum to the Minister, Nandita Gorlosa, through the District Commissioner, urging stronger implementation of laws related to sexual offences, better support for victims, and public awareness initiatives against such crimes.

Talking to the media, Parboti Thousen appealed to the administration to deliver justice to the victim by awarding exemplary punishment immediately.

