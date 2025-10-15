Woolly-necked stork released in Kaziranga after successful rehabilitation

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A woolly-necked stork was rescued by the Forest Department from the Bihmari area on September 7 and the very next day, another stork of the same species was rescued from Jamuni by local villagers. Later, the Forest Department, along with bird watcher Pranoy Mahanta, reached the site and transported the bird to the Bihmari Veterinary Hospital for treatment.

After receiving treatment, the storks were kept under observation for a month at the Borgang Range Office under Sonitpur East Division. Sadly, one stork could not survive its injuries, but the other made a full recovery.

On October 11, the recovered stork was released into the wild at Bahbari Beel in Kaziranga National Park (6th Addition) under the Biswanath Wildlife Division, where it took its joyful flight back to freedom. The chosen release site, Kaziranga National Park, provides an ideal habitat for woolly-necked storks, where a healthy population of the species continues to thrive.

The Asian woolly necked storks fall under the near threatened category with a population of 50,000 to 249,999 mature individuals across the globe. Its population is rapidly dwindling due to loss of habitat, nesting trees, and killings.

Also Read: Wildlife Restoration: Painted Storks Return to Kaziranga After Four-Year Absence

Also Watch: