Workers Lock Down Arcuttipore Tea Estate over unpaid wages and bonus

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Being denied their wages and even Chhath Puja bonus, angry workers of Arcuttipore tea estate on Friday resorted to indefinite strike after locking the gates of the garden.

Workers alleged that the estate management had assured them of clearing all their dues along with festival bonus prior to Chhath Puja, but that the manager went on leave on October 20 leaving a message that that the dues would be cleared by October 24. But nothing happened.

On Thursday, the workers submitted a memorandum to the Labour Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, as well as to both the MP and the local MLA.

A section of workers alleged that the manager had received money from the Bharat Mala land acquisition compensation but still did not pay the labourers their dues.

Also Read: Protest against Minister Atul Bora and MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa at Behora tea estate