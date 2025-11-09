Workers protest at Bimalapur Tea Estate over months of unpaid wages

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Workers at Bimalapur Tea Estate in Siraideu district, Assam, have gone on strike demanding payment of their outstanding wages. The workers have been protesting since morning, alleging that the management has not paid their wages and monthly rations for several months.

According to reports, the estate's owner, Aditya Baruah, has withheld wages and essential supplies from the workers, sparking widespread discontent. The All Assam Adivasi Students' Union has warned that the situation may escalate if the management fails to address the workers' grievances promptly.

The protest has brought the tea estate's operations to a standstill, with workers refusing to resume work until their demands are met. The district administration is yet to intervene in the matter.

