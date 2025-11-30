Workshop held in Dibrugarh to enhance item development and teaching methodology

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The District Academic Council organized a workshop on item development and teaching methodology at Saint Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Dibrugarh, on Wednesday with an objective to strengthen academic competency across private and venture schools of the district.

Designed exclusively for the secondary level, the workshop focused on four core subjects — Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and English. Teachers from diverse private and venture institutions participated enthusiastically in the daylong programme.

The inaugural session was graced by Dr Samiron Bora, AES-1 & Inspector of Schools, Dibrugarh, who delivered an insightful keynote address. Highlighting the aims and objectives of the programme, he urged teachers to participate wholeheartedly to ensure continued academic growth and excellence in the district.

Dr Bora also shed light on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, emphasising its influence on the evolving teaching–learning system and assessment mechanism. He encouraged educators to adopt updated pedagogical approaches to align with the future academic landscape.

Recognizing the vital role of private schools in shaping a large segment of the district’s student population, the workshop specifically aimed to enhance the professional capacity of teachers from these institutions.

A core component of the training was an in-depth discussion on the new question pattern and future assessment framework, enabling teachers to better understand the levels, design, and nature of questions to be framed in the coming years. The session aimed to ensure that educators remain well-informed about current academic guidelines and assessment practices.

A special highlight of the programme was the contribution of teachers previously trained by ASSEB (Div-1) in Item Development. These trained experts served as resource persons, sharing crucial guidance, subject-specific insights, and hands-on experience with the participants. Educationists noted that strengthening teaching skills, particularly in core subjects at the secondary stage, plays a significant role in improving the overall academic environment of the district.

