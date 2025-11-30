Air horns and excessive honking creating hazards in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The ‘relentless’ usage of high-decibel air horns by private buses and other heavy vehicles in Dibrugarh has created immense problems for the residents of the city. The ‘excessive honking’, combined with the already noisy traffic, creates a hazardous environment for motorists.

The largest violators of air horn use are private buses. Despite being banned by the Supreme Court, some private buses still use air horns while crossing Dibrugarh.

“Last month, a private bus honked loudly just behind me when I was riding my two-wheeler. I lost control and fell down. Luckily, I escaped with minor injuries,” said a resident. The Motor Vehicles Act prohibits the use of air horns and multi-toned horns. The Central Motor Vehicles Rules of 1989 also prohibit the use of devices producing loud, shrill, harsh, or alarming noises. Horns that produce sounds greater than 95 decibels are illegal. Cases for offences are registered under Section 190 (2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, which attracts a fine of Rs 2,000. For repeat offences, the fine increases to Rs 4,000.

“Due to excessive honking in the city, the residents of Dibrugarh, especially senior citizens and children, are facing health hazards. Even private hospitals and educational and religious institutions in the city are affected by the sound pollution. We urge the district administration to take immediate steps to control it,” said Ranjan Changmai, a resident of Dibrugarh.

