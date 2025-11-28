UN Women and TAI Hold Workshop to Boost Women’s Welfare in Assam's Tea Garden Areas

Jorhat: In a bid to ensure safety measures and welfare for women in tea garden areas, a day-long workshop on “Women’s Health & Safety in the Tea Supply Chain” was organised by UN Women, in strategic collaboration with the Tea Association of India (TAI), on November 27, 2025 at the Tea Board Office in Jorhat. The initiative brought together key stakeholders from the tea industry to deliberate on strengthening gender-responsive practices within Assam’s tea sector.

The workshop was prominently attended by Mr. G. S. Pawa, Chairman, TAI; Mr. Kushwant Singh, Senior Vice Chairman, TAI; and Mr. Mrinal K. Bora, Secretary, TAI, Jorhat, along with officials from UN Women, representatives from tea estates, welfare officers, and field-level practitioners.

During the sessions, experts emphasised the pressing need to ensure robust health, wellbeing, and safety frameworks for women working across tea estates. Discussions centred on existing challenges faced by women workers, including workplace safety, access to healthcare services, awareness of rights, and gender-sensitive policy implementation within the tea supply chain.

The workshop also highlighted the collective responsibility of the industry, government, and civil society stakeholders to uphold women’s dignity, strengthen protective mechanisms, and foster an equitable and safe working environment across Assam’s tea gardens.

The event concluded with a shared commitment to adopt practical interventions, enhance monitoring mechanisms, and promote sustained collaboration for the empowerment and welfare of women in the tea industry.