Workshop on sports management and sports journalism held in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Centre for Studies in Physical Education and Sports (CSPES) in collaboration with the Centre for Studies in Journalism and Mass Communication (CSJMC), Dibrugarh University, organized a one-day workshop on ‘Sports Management and Sports Journalism’ on Friday. The event was inaugurated by Prof Jiten Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, who highlighted the growing scope of sports management and journalism in today’s world. The workshop’s resource person Gitika Talukdar, an IOC and FIFA-accredited international sports journalist and photographer, and an alumnus of Dibrugarh University, was felicitated during the ceremony.

In the first session, Talukdar explained the importance of sports management, job opportunities in this field, and how to work in dynamic sports organizations. She also discussed how recruitment happens in sports-related jobs. The session ended with a lively question-and-answer round.

In the second session on Sports Journalism, Talukdar shared useful tips on sports photography, preparation before covering an event and the challenges photographers face during sports matches.

