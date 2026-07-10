Workshop on Traditional Assamese Mask Making and Puthi Chitra Begins in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: An eight-day workshop on traditional Assamese mask making, Puthi Chitra (manuscript painting), and Arts & Crafts got underway in Tezpur on Wednesday with an aim to preserve and promote the State's rich cultural heritage.

The workshop, organised by Pohor Production, Guwahati, in association with the historic Baan Theatre, is being held at KR Memorial Primary School. It was inaugurated by noted Vaishnavite scholar and former Principal of Nagaon Commerce College, Dr Shibaranjan Mahanta, in the presence of Xattriya artiste and Deka Satradhikar of Baralimora Xatra Shobhan Chandra Mahanta, Baan Theatre President Bankim Sharma, trainees, parents, and cultural enthusiasts.

The workshop is being conducted under the guidance of Padma Shri Rebakanta Mahanta, a renowned exponent of Assam's traditional mask-making art. In his inaugural address, Dr Mahanta highlighted the significance of the mask-making tradition introduced by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva through Bhaona, noting that the art form has evolved from the satras to earn global recognition for its unique craftsmanship.

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