Assam: Workshop on solid waste management held at Tyagbir Hem Baruah College

JAMUGURIHAT: A day-long workshop on Solid Waste Management was held on Thursday at Tyagbir Hem Baruah College under the initiatives of the Eco Club and Botany department of the college with participation of more than one hundred students from the Higher Secondary and High Schools of the greater Naduar area. The programme was presided over by Dr Bipul Kumar Borah, president of the governing body of the college. Delivering the welcome address Dr Ajit Hazarika, Principal of the college told that generation of waste materials and lack of proper knowledge of the ways of managing it have caused great damage to our environment. We must adopt ways of generating less quantity of solid waste so that the green environment of the earth may be preserved for the future generations. Dr Chinta Mani Sharma, Principal Biswanath College acting as a resource person spoke extensively on the topic and told how we are polluting our surroundings and creating threat to the ecosystem by producing tons of non degradable wastes every day. He said that solid waste is a global problem and with our ignorance of the ill consequences of ineffective disposal of garbage, and idiotic and irrational behaviour we are turning our beautiful places to hell. He called upon the students to be sensible to the environment and follow a more eco-friendly lifestyle.

Another resource person, Bipul Saikia, Assistant Professor, Chemistry conducting the hands-on training for the students said, “The problems arising out of generation of non-biodegradable solid waste are unavoidable and there is no way out to escape more alarming situations in the days to come as man will keep generating wastes till the end of life on this planet. He said that nature has bountifully gifted us everything for our use, but most ungratefully and with short sighted behaviour we are destroying all her resources. Poor waste management - ranging from non-existing collection systems to ineffective disposal - causes air pollution, water and soil contamination. We must behave wisely to stop further contamination of the planet with wise decisions and well planned solid waste management systems.”

Previously Dr Tulsi Upadhyaya, throwing light on the objectives of the programme told that Mission Life in Assam has been launched to sensitize the people about different environmental problems and their responsibilities in this regard. The present workshop is organized with the Assam Science Technology and Environment Council and sponsorship from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, government of India. He expected that the participating students would learn from today’s discussion a lot about the magnitude of the problem caused by the generation of millions of tons of garbage across the world and their role in this context. The programme was conducted by Rupa Kalita, Assistant Professor, department of Botany.

