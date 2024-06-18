Sunil Gogoi murder: Police likely to receive DNA testing report soon

LAKHIMPUR: The alleged murder of Sunil Gogoi, a local BJP leader-cum-contractor of the Jal Jeevan Mission and the resident of Sapotiya Chetia Gaon under Dhakuakhana sub-division of Lakhimpur district is shrouded in mystery and the police is likely to receive the DNA analysis reports soon.

On June 1 at night, the body of Sunil Gogoi was found with his head missing and in a half-burnt condition in an open field near his residence. His body was found in the middle of a field, 200 metres away from his residence at a Sumoni. The body was set ablaze with bamboo stored in the field. Sunil ventured out of his house in that evening for certain reason when the horrific in-cident took place. It is known that Sunil left empty-handed, even left his mobile phone at home. When he failed to return home till 11:30 pm and a relative of Sunil (cousin) went out to look for him. He saw a fire burning in the field at the Sumani of Naharni Chuk. He went closer to see what the fire was in the rainy night and saw a burning body. By then, the headless body was more than half-burnt.

He immediately informed the village headman about the incident and they rushed to the spot at around 2:30 pm. Immediately the matter was informed to Dhakuakhana police. The initial inves-tigations of police revealed that Sunil Gogoi was killed, stripped and then burnt. Police is yet to find his chopped off head. At the spot police also recovered a T-shirt worn by Sunil, a sharp dagger, a pair of sandals, a torchlight and a bamboo stick.

Though sixteen days already elapsed since the brutal murder, police has still to identify the killer. Police and the SIT are still clueless in this regard. Under such circumstances, several questions regarding the gruesome murder have haunted the minds of the people of Dhakuakhana.

In such an environment, the investigation into the brutal murder has taken a new turn. Report says that police cannot decide whether the headless body actually was of Sunil Gogoi or not. In the latest context of the case, police is forced to look with suspicion at the role of Sunil Gogoi's trusted mason Jahangir Hussain who hailed from Dhubri. Jahangir Hussain has been missing since the previous day of the murder. The wife of late Sunil Gogoi is also forced to express doubts about Jahangir's disappearance. She suspected that Jahangir Hussain might be involved in the murder of Sunil Gogoi as police has been unable to trace till date.

On the other hand, there is another scenario that has sparked widespread reactions across the locality centering round a rumour regarding the brutal murder. The victim's wife, son, residents of Sapotiya Chetia Gaon and relatives of Sunil Gogoi have not taken the rumor easily that the recovered half burnt body belongs to the missing mason Jahangir Hussain, not of Sunil Gogoi. Following the rumour, the public Adya Shraddha of Sunil Gogoi, which was scheduled to be held on Sunday by Dhakuakhana Subdivision Mohila Samiti in association with local people at Dhakuakhana Community Hall, was temporarily canceled due to the complicated situation over the identity of the deceased. The wife of the late Sunil Gogoi expressed her anger and resent-ment over a news published in a section of media in this regard on Saturday.

However, police is awaiting the report of the Hyderabad forensic laboratory to confirm the identi-ty of the half-burnt headless body found in the spot. In this connection, Director General of Po-lice GP Singh informed the media persons that samples of the remains of the body had been already sent to Hyderabad for DNA testing. It is known that a team of Assam police on Sunday left for the forensic laboratory in Hyderabad to get the final report of the DNA samples collected from the half-burnt body, ashes, son of Sunil Gogoi, brother of allegedly fugitive mason Jahangir Hussain. There is a strong possibility that team of the police will come back to Assam on Tues-day. A high level source of Assam police said that the true picture of the murder would come out after receiving the DNA testing report.

