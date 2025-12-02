World AIDS Day observed across Assam with awareness rallies and programs

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Nagaon Gopinath Deb Goswami Commerce College, a prominent institution for commerce education the district, observed World AIDS Day with great enthusiasm. As part of the event, an awareness programme was organized in the college auditorium, which was inaugurated by the Principal, Dr Mriganka Saikia. During the program, Dr Saikia highlighted the significance of World AIDS Day and the impact of the disease on the youth. He advised the students on how to protect themselves from the disease. Resource person Mayuri Barkataki, a counselor from Nagaon Medical College and Hospital, addressed the gathering, discussing the modes of transmission and the importance of empathy towards AIDS patients. She urged the students to spread awareness about the disease in the society.

TINSUKIA: The World AIDS Day 2025 was observed in Tinsukia district with an awareness rally. The rally was officially flagged off by Dr Rani Gogoi, District AIDS Control Officer, Tinsukia, along with Jayanta Neog Principal Senairam HS School Tinsukia, Kamal Talukdar president

Tinsukia Press Club and Rita Moni Saikia, Project Coordinator, De-addiction cum

Rehabilitation Centre, Tinsukia. The main participants in the rally included NGO workers from AHANA and TI-GUIDE,

Piramal Swasthya officials, nursing students from various nursing schools (including BR Ambedkar Allied Health Institute, Tinsukia), students from different schools and colleges of Tinsukia, and volunteers from various NGOs. The rally also saw participation from officials of the District Health Society, Tinsukia, and NGO workers representing ICTCs, TI-NGOs, HLFPPT, and SSHAKTI NGO.

JAGIROAD: The World AIDS Day was observed at Jagiroad College (Autonomous) on Monday, organized by the Red Ribbon Club in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), at Jagiroad College (Autonomous). The programme began with a welcome address by the Coordinator of the Red Ribbon Club, Om Prakash Deka, Assistant Professor, Department of Hindi. In his address, he extended a warm welcome to the esteemed faculty members and students and briefly highlighted the significance of World AIDS Day and the global need for awareness and solidarity. This was followed by a talk delivered by Dr. Lipika Boruah, Assistant Professor, Department of Education. She spoke in detail about HIV/AIDS—its meaning, modes of transmission, common myths and misconceptions, and preventive measures. She also highlighted the theme for World AIDS Day 2025-’Overcoming disruption, transforming the AIDS response’.Dr. Boruah emphasized how collective efforts, accurate information, and proactive health practices can contribute to reducing stigma and building an informed community. Thereafter, the IQAC Coordinator, Dr. Chittaranjan Sarkar, addressed the gathering. He stressed the importance of personal hygiene, wellness, and self-care, explaining how maintaining cleanliness at home, in the institution, and in the broader community plays a vital role in strengthening public health and fostering a healthier society.

