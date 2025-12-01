World AIDS Day Marked Across Assam with Intensified Awareness Drives

Guwahati: World AIDS Day was observed across Assam today with district health departments conducting widespread awareness programmes to highlight the importance of education, prevention and early testing. In Golaghat, the District Health Department organised multiple initiatives to reinforce the message that AIDS does not kill; lack of awareness does. Officials stressed that open, stigma-free sexual education for students is essential in curbing the spread of HIV.
Health experts further noted that the rise in drug addiction, particularly injectable drug use, has contributed significantly to the increasing number of HIV cases in the state. They urged families and communities to recognise addiction as a public-health concern and support timely rehabilitation.
Marking World AIDS Day, the Dhubri District Health Department also carried out several outreach programmes today. A rally led by Joint Director of Health Services Dr. Jyoti Kumar Das moved through key areas of Dhubri town, where health workers and nursing staff interacted with local residents. They encouraged people to adopt safe practices, undergo regular testing, and seek immediate treatment without fear or stigma.
Posters, placards, and announcements throughout the day underscored the global call to end AIDS as a public-health threat. Officials reiterated that breaking misinformation, promoting condom use, discouraging drug abuse, and ensuring access to medical support are central to the fight against HIV.
As World AIDS Day was marked across various districts of Assam, the collective message remained clear: awareness, honesty, and community participation are the strongest tools to protect the next generation from the dangers of HIV/AIDS.