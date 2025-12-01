World AIDS Day Marked Across Assam with Intensified Awareness Drives

Guwahati: World AIDS Day was observed across Assam today with district health departments conducting widespread awareness programmes to highlight the importance of education, prevention and early testing. In Golaghat, the District Health Department organised multiple initiatives to reinforce the message that AIDS does not kill; lack of awareness does. Officials stressed that open, stigma-free sexual education for students is essential in curbing the spread of HIV.

Health experts further noted that the rise in drug addiction, particularly injectable drug use, has contributed significantly to the increasing number of HIV cases in the state. They urged families and communities to recognise addiction as a public-health concern and support timely rehabilitation.