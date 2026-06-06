World Environment Day Observed Across Assam with Massive Plantation and Awareness Drives

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BOKAKHAT: World Environment Day was observed across Assam with plantation drives, awareness programmes, competitions, and community initiatives aimed at promoting environmental conservation.

At Nikori Bartola Primary School in Bangkuwal, Bokakhat subdivision, students participated in a cultural procession organised with support from the Mothers’ Group. Headteacher Pankaj Morang said the programme aimed to educate children about the importance of trees and proper plantation techniques. Students were encouraged to plant saplings themselves, while essay-writing and poetry competitions on the theme of World Environment Day were also held.

AZARA: Along with the rest of the world, World Environment Day was observed on Friday in South Kamrup with due significance. To mark the occasion, a special programme was organised by the Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (RSETI) of Assam Gramin Bank at Uparhali in Kamrup district. As part of the programme, saplings of mango, lemon, and several other tree species were planted within the institute premises. The event aimed to promote environmental awareness and encourage the creation of a greener and more sustainable environment. During the programme, senior journalist Anil Kalita and Assistant Secretary of the Dakshin Kamrup Press Club, Phatik Thakuria, were felicitated by Assam Gramin Vikash Bank in recognition of their contributions to journalism and society.

TANGLA: National Pioneer Senior Secondary School, Tangla, in collaboration with environmental organisation Aaranyak, concluded its two-day World Environment Day observance and felicitation programme for meritorious students at the school premises on Friday. The programme began on June 4 with an inter-school quiz competition for students of Classes IX to XII, while the concluding day’s programme featured flag hoisting, plantation of saplings, sapling distribution, a cleanliness drive, and the inauguration of a plantation campaign aimed at promoting environmental consciousness among students and the community.

TEZPUR: World Environment Day 2026 was observed across Sonitpur district with major plantation drives at Chotai Nadi in Balipara reserve forest and Dhenukhana Hill, reinforcing efforts towards environmental conservation and forest restoration. Sonitpur District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das inaugurated the plantation programme at Chotai Nadi, where 1,100 saplings of indigenous species were planted with the participation of the Forest Department, Eco Task Force Nameri, Balipara Foundation, Gajraj Corps, local communities, and Self-Help Groups. The initiative forms part of a larger afforestation programme under which more than 13 lakh saplings have already been planted in the Chotai Nadi–Balipara reserve forest landscape. The project aims to restore nearly 8,000 hectares of degraded forest land and strengthen biodiversity conservation. Later, the District Commissioner attended another plantation drive at Dhenukhana Pahar Compensatory Afforestation site under Sonitpur West Division, where around 1,500 saplings were planted across five hectares in collaboration with the 134 Eco Task Force.

DOOMDOOMA: Assam Science Society (ASS), Doomdooma branch, in collaboration with Lotus Academy, Doomdooma, celebrated World Environment Day on Friday. The students of the academy planted tree saplings in the morning at the newly constructed Dr Bhupen Hazarika Park, in the presence of the Chairperson of Doomdooma Municipal Board (DMB), Kanta Bhattacharyya. A science model exhibition and an interaction programme were also held in this regard. Executive Member, ASS, Dhiren Deka, read out the message from the President of ASS, Dr Arun Kumar Mishra, while President Dr Meena Devi Baruah dwelt at length on the main theme, ‘Climate Action.’

SIVASAGAR: World Environment Day was observed on Friday at Nazira Model police station and Mogorahat-Dowki Ali under the initiative of Parivesh Suraksha Samiti, Sivasagar District Committee, in collaboration with the Nazira Laxmijan Forest Department and Nazira Model police station. Addressing the gathering, Parivesh Suraksha Samiti district President Ruparaj Boruah expressed concern over the rapid destruction of forests caused by large-scale industrialisation and urbanisation across the globe. Meanwhile, World Environment Day was also observed at the premises of the Sibsagar Press Club under the initiative of the club. The awareness programme was conducted by the Acting Secretary of the Press Club, Himanshu Neog. Speaking at the event, Sarat Hazarika, General Secretary of Asom Unnati Xabha, stressed the need to introduce special lessons in schools on the importance of tree plantation and environmental conservation in order to protect future generations from severe pollution and rising temperatures.

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh Press Club, in association with 171 Battalion CRPF and the Forest Department, organised a plantation programme on the occasion of World Environment Day at its campus in Chowkidinghee, Dibrugarh. DIG (Operations) CRPF, Prabhakar Tripathi, attended the event as the chief guest. The invited guests and Press Club members, led by DIG Tripathi, planted saplings of the Nahor tree during the event. The plantation was held as a tribute to legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who had a special affinity for the Nahor tree.

NALBARI: World Environment Day was observed across Nalbari district on Friday with large-scale tree plantation drives, awareness programmes, cleanliness campaigns, and environmental conservation initiatives. District administration, educational institutions, healthcare institutions, panchayats, political organisations, and social groups jointly organised various programmes aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and creating awareness about protecting nature. District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary, ACS, visited the Mega Plantation Drive and Awareness Campaign organised at the 5 No. Sariahtoli Gaon Panchayat office under the VB-G RAM G initiative.

TAMULPUR: Along with the rest of the country, World Environment Day was observed by the Baksa Division of Public Health Engineering Department in Tamulpur and Baksa with full cooperation of the district administrations and P&RD. In connection with the Swachh Gaon Surakshit Jalvayu campaign on the occasion of World Environment Day 2026, a Special Gram Sabha and plantation programme were conducted at different PWSS under the Baksa division. On the other hand, the Forest Department observed the day at Bogamati Grass Land. Several NGOs also observed the day with mass plantation programmes and distributed tree saplings among the general public.

HAFLONG: Along with the rest of the world, World Environment Day was observed across Dima Hasao district on Friday with great enthusiasm and active public participation. Various educational institutions, government departments, private organisations, and social groups organised awareness programmes, tree plantation drives, cleanliness campaigns, and other environment-friendly activities to mark the occasion. On the occasion, Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, Debolal Gorlosa, expressed deep gratitude for nature’s invaluable blessings, including clean air, pure water, and the breathtaking natural beauty that enriches human life every day.

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