Institution’s Innovation Council lecture on ‘Ease of Doing Business and Start-up’ organised at Dhing College

NAGAON: A lecture programme on ‘Ease of Doing Business and Start-up’ was organised at Dhing College under the aegis of its Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC). Sponsored by the Union Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC), the lecture programme was inaugurated by Dr Biman Hazarika, Principal, Dhing College, who spoke at length on the efficient functioning of the IIC, the rich academic atmosphere of the college and the importance of the topic. In this third lecture programme organised by IIC, Dhing College, Dr Nagari Mohan Panda, Professor, NEHU, Shillong and former Dean, Management and Commerce, spoke about entrepreneurship in the changing world with reference to key ideas of Ease of Doing Business. “Personal resourcefulness, strategic visioning, opportunity seeking, achievement orientation, and innovation as the five behavioural dispositions warranted for entrepreneurship”, Dr Panda added.

Professor Bishnu Charan Nayak, former Vice Principal and HoD, Department of English, Dhing College, in his lecture delved into the key aspects of the topic, and thereafter shared his ideas and thoughts with the students and faculty. The speakers emphasized upon the need for drastic changes in mindset and attitude to take up business as a career option as well as to overcome obstacles in creating a start-up. The programme was moderated by Dr Lakshinandan Bordoloi, President, IIC, Dhing College, while Atul Chandra Baro, Coordinator, extended the vote of thanks.

