World No Tobacco Day observed at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Doomdooma

TINSUKIA: Along with the other parts of the globe, the World No Tobacco Day was observed at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Doomdooma with this year’s theme ‘Protecting children from tobacco industry interference’. On this occasion, essay writing and poster drawing competition was organized. In the morning, the principal of the school Sister Martha Telen explained the significance of the day. She also administered anti-tobacco pledge to the students and teachers of the school. Akanksha Gogoi, a student of Class - X delivered a speech on this occasion highlighting the evil effects of consuming various kinds of tobacco. Later, an exhibition of the posters drawn by the students and the members of the Scout and Guide Unit of the school was organised.

