World Tourism Day celebrated with traditional Karbi cuisine and cultural competitions in Kaziranga

BOKAKHAT: In tune with World Tourism Day, a traditional Karbi food competition was organized on Saturday at an open stage in Kohora Chandra Sing Rongpi village of Karbi Anglong district, adjacent to Kaziranga. The event was initiated by the NGO Aaranyak and featured participation of women from several nearby villages. Competitions were held on Karbi ethnic traditional cuisine, hand-prepared tea, and homestay housekeeping. Several Karbi women took part in the traditional food contest, where after presenting their dishes, Arup Kakoti, Director of Center Point Group Enterprise, and Kave Rongpi were invited as judges and presented the prizes. Similarly, competitions on hand-prepared tea and homestay hospitality were judged by tourism professionals Rehan Ali and Mina Tokbipi.

Aaranyak’s Research Officer Nibedita Talukdar conducted the programme, while tourism entrepreneurs Arup Kakoti, Rehan Ali, Kave Rongpi, and President of the Greater Kaziranga Press Forum, Swapan Nath, were present and felicitated the winners with certificates and gifts.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of World Tourism Day, a quiz competition for students was organized by Kaziranga Quiz Forum in collaboration with Assam Tourism Department and the Kaziranga National Park authorities at the Department of Forest’s Parmananda Lahon Auditorium in Kohora. According to the Quiz Forum’s Publicity Secretary, Homen Gogoi, the quiz was conducted by Dr Arfan Hussain, Associate Professor of Government Model College, Kaziranga, and Prof Sarat Chetia of Furkating College.

