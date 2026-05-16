First-ever satellite tagging of Ganges softshell turtle in Kaziranga National Park

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: On the occasion of Endangered Species Day on May 15, Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on social media about the first-ever satellite tagging of the Ganges softshell turtle in the Kaziranga National Park.

CM Dr Sarma wrote, “A first for India at Kaziranga! Marking #EndangeredSpeciesDay, the country’s 1st satellite-tagged Ganges softshell turtle was released in Kaziranga, a major step for wildlife conservation. A proud moment for Assam as we continue to protect every species that calls our forests home.”

Assam is one of the world’s top priority areas in freshwater turtle conservation. The sheer diversity of 21 species makes it a treasure trove of turtle diversity within Asia. Out of eight softshell turtles reported from India, five are known from Kaziranga.

The Ganges softshell turtle (Nilssonia gangetica, WPA Schedule I) can be differentiated from other riverine turtles by its distinct arrowhead-shaped markings on the top of the head. The species is widespread in India, inhabiting large rivers, lakes, and reservoirs. Despite its wide distribution, the species is marked as Endangered in the IUCN Red List. They are major predators of the rivers, but also help clean up the system by feeding on dead and decaying animal matter.

“Understanding seasonal movement patterns, home range, and identifying critical habitats like nesting and breeding will help in active management of softshell in the Brahmaputra River basin,” said Dr Abhijit Das, Senior Scientist, Wildlife Institute of India.

The satellite-tagging exercise was carried out under the MoEF&CC implementation, led by the team of Dr Abhijit Das in collaboration with the park authority of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve and the Assam Forest Department, with financial support from the National Geographic Society.

A healthy adult turtle was captured, fitted with the transmitter under veterinary supervision, and released back into its natural habitat along the north bank of the Brahmaputra river, with close oversight by wildlife researchers and forest officials.

This became a significant event for Kaziranga to understand and identify valuable habitats for endangered species such as the Ganges softshell turtle in the riverine landscape of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, stated a press release on Friday.

Also Read: Kaziranga survey confirms presence of 17 turtle species in Brahmaputra stretch