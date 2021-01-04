World's 1st Hospital Train 'Lifeline Express' Currently Stationed in Assam

GUWAHATI: The Indian Ministry of Railways recently took to the social media and shared few of the pictures of World's first and India's only hospital train 'Lifeline Express' which is currently stationed in Badarpur, Assam.

The hospital train Lifeline express (Jeevan Rekha Express) is equipped with two modern operation theatres, 5 operating tables and other necessary facilities. It is also worth mentioning that train is currently stationed at the Badarpur station in Assam and the hospital train is treating patients free of cost.

The hospital train has state-of-the-art technical equipment and a team of doctors in which all facilities are available, including 2 modern operation theaters and 5 operating tables. This Lifeline Express provides free treatment to patients. It can be inferred from the photos shared by the railway that this train has all the modern facilities.





















Lifeline Express or Jeevan Rekha was set up in 1991.

The first hospital train in the world, Lifeline Express provides treatment to patients across the country, mainly those who come from far-flung and remote areas under the government's flagship programme.



It is a joint initiative of Impact India Foundation and the Indian Railways.

Ranging from air conditioned coaches to staff compartments and pantry area, Jeevan Rekha is known for serving sophisticated facilities to the team on board. It has specially designed air conditioned coaches, power car, 12-berth staff-quarter, kitchen unit, water purifier, a gas stove and electric oven and refrigerator. As regards the medical provisions, the train is equipped with ophthalmologic testing room, a dental unit, a laboratory, an X-ray unit and an auditorium with a large LCD display unit. The train also has a public address system and closed-circuit TV.

Evidently, the train visits different parts of the country and primarily focuses to reach out to the parts of the country where sufficient health and medical facilities are not available. Areas hit by natural disasters are also catered to by Jeevan Rekha from time to time.

Notably, the train stays for a period of 21 to 25 days in each place to provide optimum medical care to the people.

The train which is currently stationed in Barak valley will offer medical support to the poeple from 5 to 24 January 2021.

