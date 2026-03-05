World’s second-largest river tunnel will allow vehicles to run alongside trains: CM

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma continued his Jana Ashirwad Yatra for the third day on Monday, beginning with prayers at Shri Shri Maa Kalyani Devalaya in Dipora. Thousands of people gathered along the 19-kilometre stretch from Gohpur Co-District to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister.

Addressing the public in front of the State Bus Stand at Gohpur as part of the Yatra, Dr Sarma said, "The world's second-largest river tunnel route will be constructed from Gohpur to Bokakhat-Numaligarh, with facilities allowing vehicles to run alongside trains. Tourists from across the globe will come to see this magnificent tunnel, and the entire area will be developed into a tourist destination, boosting the financial condition of the local people."

He also highlighted other development projects, saying, "Shahid Kanaklata Baruah University has been established in Gohpur, and a Nursing Training Centre is already operational at Barangabari. If you vote for the BJP this time, we promise to work four times harder than before."

After addressing the public, the Chief Minister proceeded to Bihpuria constituency, receiving blessings from thousands of residents who had gathered at Chengmara, Kalabari, and Howazan along the route.

Earlier in the morning, Dr Sarma paid floral tributes at the statues of martyrs Kanaklata Baruah and Mukunda Kakati at Barangabari.

