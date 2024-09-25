Xadou Asom Praktan ULFA Samanairakhi Samity Meet Concludes in Tangla, Bijay Hazarika Urges Govt for ULFA Rehabilitation

TANGLA: The general central executive meet of Xadou Asom Praktan ULFA Samanairakhi Samity concluded with a day long event at Bordoloi Bhawan premises in Tangla town of Udalguri district recently. The meet was hosted by the Udalguri chapter of the organisation wherein central committee members and district body members from the length and breadth participated and dwelt upon the issues plaguing the surrendered members of the ULFA. In the open session presided over by general secretary of the organisation, Bijay Hazarika a number of martyr family members of undivided Darrang district were felicitated and were offered financial assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, Bijay Hazarika exhorted the Assam Government and Central Government to offer financial grant and livelihood training to the surrendered members of ULFA for their proper rehabilitation and assimilation in the mainstream society. He also made fervent appeal to the State government to withdraw the cases pending against the surrendered members of ULFA. Referring to the speculations of negotiations between ULFA(I) and Central Government he asserted that without bringing the Paresh Baruah faction to table the peace talks can never materialize and appealed the government to take measures for taking forward the peace talks for establishing permanent peace in the region.

