Xahitya Xadhana Divas 2025 celebrated with literary and cultural festivities in Pathsala

BONGAIGAON: The Xahitya Xadhana Divas 2025 was celebrated on Sunday at Azad Bhawan, Pathsala, marking the 4th foundation day of Sahitya Xadhana Manch, Asom. The event, hosted by the Bajali district committee under the initiative of the central committee, featured various literary and cultural activities throughout the day.

The programme began with the flag hoisting by Central President Dilip Das, followed by floral tributes and a tree plantation ceremony by several dignitaries. An open session and award presentation were held under the chairmanship of Dilip Das.

This year, the Xahitya Xadhana Sanskriti Award was presented to noted artiste Mahendra Hazarika, while Sitaram Basumatary received the Janagosthiya Bhasha Award. The Sahitya Sadhana Award for Dr Hiren Gohain and the Yuva Award for Sharmistha Pritam will be presented later due to their absence.

Chief guest Dr Bhupendra Talukdar, along with artiste Mrityunjay Karmakar, graced the event. Accepting his award, Mahendra Hazarika expressed gratitude and voiced the demand for justice for Zubeen Garg. Secretary Navjit Das announced that the organization would send a memorandum to the Prime Minister demanding Bharat Ratna for the Late singer.

A special felicitation programme followed, honouring over 50 individuals from Bajali for contributions in various fields. The district’s handwritten magazine was released by writer Dilip Kumar Roy, and certificates were distributed to more than 200 students who had participated in a literary discussion earlier.

The event concluded with a cultural evening paying musical tribute to Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg, featuring performances by young artistes. Secretary Navjit Das informed that the next Sahitya Sadhana Divas will be held in Nagaon district in 2026.

