Xatradhikar Ishwar Chandra Mahanta passes away at 87 in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Ishwar Chandra Mahanta, the Xatradhikar of Chupha Satra and a resident of Koraiaati village in Bokakhat, passed away on Tuesday at around 5:40 pm at his residence due to age-related illness. He was 87 years old at the time of his death.

As news of his passing spread, numerous admirers gathered at his residence to pay their last respects. Mahanta is survived by two sons, one daughter, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren, along with other relatives.

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