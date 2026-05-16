Young snake rescuer Raj Sourav Barkotoky honoured with ‘Sarp Konwar’ title

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TEZPUR: India’s youngest snake rescuer, Raj Sourav Barkotoky, was conferred with the honorary title ‘Sarp Konwar’ (Serpent Prince) during a special programme organized on the occasion of the International Day of Plant Health.

The programme was organized by Seuj Society at the conference hall of Dhekiajuli Higher Secondary School in Sonitpur district. On the occasion, nature enthusiast and engineer Muhsinur Rahman was also honoured with the ‘Seuj Rakshak Award–2026’ in recognition of his contributions towards environmental conservation.

Snake expert Sourav Barkotoky delivered the keynote lecture titled ‘Protecting Plants and Protecting Snakes Means Protecting Life,’ stressing the importance of ecological balance, biodiversity conservation, and peaceful coexistence with wildlife.

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