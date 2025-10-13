Top Headlines

Assamese Devotees Pray at Kedarnath for Justice in Zubeen Garg’s Death

With devotion and voices echoing his timeless songs, admirers of the late music icon pray for justice and peace at the sacred Kedarnath Temple.
Image of a group of women from Assam paying tribute to late music icon Zubeen Garg at the Kedarnath Temple
Image of a group of women from Assam paying tribute to late music icon Zubeen Garg at the Kedarnath Temple
Published on

Guwahati: In a deeply moving gesture of love and remembrance, a group of youth and women from Assam gathered at the Kedarnath Temple to offer prayers for justice in the death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg. The pilgrimage turned into a heartfelt tribute to the artist who had long been the voice and soul of Assam’s cultural identity.

Holding candles and traditional Assamese scarves, the group prayed for truth to prevail and for the late singer’s spirit to find peace. The air at the temple resonated with emotion as devotees sang one of Zubeen Garg’s magical songs, turning the moment into a living testament of his enduring legacy.

For millions, Zubeen was more than a singer; he was an emotion, a bridge between generations, and a symbol of pride for Assam. The prayer at Kedarnath reflected not only grief but also a collective call for justice and remembrance, ensuring that his melodies continue to inspire hearts across India and beyond.

Also Read:https://www.sentinelassam.com/topheadlines/breaking-three-more-of-assam-association-singapore-members-appear-before-cid-in-zubeen-garg-death-probe

Also Watch:

Zubeen Garg
pay tribute to Zubeen garg
Justice for Zubeen Garg
Devotees pray at kedarnath
assam youth and women

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com