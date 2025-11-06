Youth from Goreswar goes missing in Mumbai after travelling for work

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: Dinesh Boro (31 years), son of Baneswar Boro of Gurmou village under Goreswar police station in Tamulpur district and father of a child, has reportedly gone missing from October 31 after travelling to Mumbai in search of work to support his family.

According to family members, his brother Basuram Boro filed a missing report at the Goreswar police station on Monday. As stated in the FIR, Dinesh had gone to Kerelu Company in Mumbai on October 29 seeking employment as a labourer. After being employed, he stayed in a rented room near the company along with his co-workers. However, that very night, he suddenly went missing.

By the morning of November 1, when his friends, who also stayed there, failed to trace him, they informed his family over the phone, causing panic and distress at home. Local residents suspect that some criminal group might have kidnapped Dinesh Boro. The family has appealed to anyone with any information about him to contact the nearest police station or call 7576927628.

