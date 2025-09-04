31,910 women receive first instalment under MMUA in Hojai district

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: Thousands of women gathered to receive the first instalment of financial assistance under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Asoni (MMUA) on Tuesday in Hojai district. The scheme supports women belonging to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the state.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed cheques at the event organized at District Headquarter at Srimanta Sankardev Nagar in Hojai.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma announced that nearly 31,910 plus beneficiaries in Hojai district would benefit this year, each receiving Rs 10,000 as the first instalment.

The CM further said, “The assistance will grow in the following years—Rs 25,000 in the second year, including Rs 12,500 from banks with the interest borne by the government, and Rs 50,000 in the third year.” He said that by December, such events would be organized in all the 126 LACs across the State.

Chief Minister Sarma also participated in a programme organized at Gopal Mandir and Geeta Ashram at Doboka. He inaugurated the newly-built hall at Geeta Ashram and also unveiled a statue of Hiraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Then, the CM dedicated the Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose Campus to the people of Hojai. Notably, this is the newly built campus of Rabindranath Thakur Viswavidyalaya built at cost of Rs 57.34 crore at Sagar Basti in Hojai. He also announced a fund of Rs 50 crore for the development of the Viswavidyalaya and a new road directly linking the Viswavidyalaya with the National Highway.

During the event, Keshab Mahanta, Minister for Information Technology, Assam, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MP, Kaziranga Loksabha Constituency, Ramkrishna Ghosh, MLA, Hojai, Sibu Misra, MLA, Lumding, Shiladitya Dev, ex-MLA, Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, District Commissioner, Prof Manvendra Dutta Choudhury, Vice-Chancellor, Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya, along with many others guests were present.

