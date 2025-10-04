Youths paint Zubeen Garg’s portrait on Dikhow Bridge pillars in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: In a heartwarming display of creativity and respect, the youths of Ward No. 1 of Nazira town paid tributes to legendary singer Zubeen Garg by painting his portrait on the pillars of the railway bridge over the Dikhow River. This unique initiative was taken up by the local youths, who wanted to honour the memory of the singer who was considered the heartbeat of Assam.

The portrait was painted by Ankush Nath, under the initiative of local youths. The artwork is a testament to the enduring legacy of Zubeen Garg and the impact he had on the people of Assam.

