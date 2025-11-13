Zonal Career Courses Exhibition 2025 highlights skill development in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In a significant initiative aimed at empowering the youth through skill development and career awareness, the Zonal Exhibition of Career Courses 2025 was organized by the Office of the Deputy Director of Employment, Central Assam Zone, Tezpur under the Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training, Government of Assam, at ITI Tezpur on November 12.

The exhibition served as a dynamic platform for students and job seekers to explore diverse career options, connect with institutions, and gain insights into skill-based and academic opportunities. The event highlighted both traditional and modern career avenues from handloom and hospitality to emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Automation, and Sports Sciences.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr Sukdev Adhikari, Principal, LOKD College, Dhekiajuli, while Hifzur Rahman, Deputy Director of Employment, Central Assam Zone, Tezpur, delivered the mission address emphasizing the government’s commitment to creating a skilled, employable, and self-reliant youth force.

More than 800 students from various institutions participated in the exhibition, which featured stalls and presentations from over 20 reputed institutes and organizations, including CIPET, NIELIT, Assam Skill University, Lovely Professional University, TISS Guwahati, and others.

Interactive sessions were also held in collaboration with the National Career Service under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, aimed at bridging the gap between education, skills, and employment opportunities.

Also Read: Guwahati: Career course exhibition held at ITI campus