Zubeen Garg Death Case: Two FIRs lodged in Bongaigaon demanding harsh punishment for culprits

BONGAIGAON: Two FIRs were lodged on Monday in Bongaigaon district demanding a thorough investigation and strict punishment of those allegedly responsible for the mysterious death of heartthrob Zubeen Garg in Singapore.

The first FIR was filed at Bongaigaon police station by Momi Ray Choudhury, Secretary of Jatiya Nari Bahini, Raijor Dol, Bongaigaon. Speaking to the press, Choudhury described Zubeen Garg’s death as ‘highly cryptic’ and suspected it to be a case of murder. “We demand that the four main culprits—Dr Syamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sarma, Sanjib Narayan, and Sekharjyoti Goswami—who took an ailing Zubeen Garg to Singapore, be properly investigated and punished. That is why we lodged this FIR today,” she stated.

The second FIR was lodged at Abhayapuri police station by Manoj Kumar Das, Convenor of Abhayapuri Joutha Manch. In his submission, Das claimed that Zubeen Garg’s death appeared to be a ‘planned murder’ and demanded harsh punishment for all those involved.

