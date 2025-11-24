Zubeen Garg memorial book reading competition held in Kamargaon

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: With the objective of encouraging the habit of reading books in the Kamargaon region, a book-reading competition was organized on Sunday at the auditorium of the Kamargaon Regional Journalists’ Association as a part of the Jonotar Silpi (People’s Artiste) Zubeen Garg Memorial programme. The event was conducted by the Kamargaon Regional Journalists’ Association with support from the Ujoni Assam Electricity Distribution Centre, Kamargaon sub-division.

For the competition, the book ‘Moro Eta Sapon Ase’ (I too have a dream) written by Dr Rubul Maout was selected. After studying this book, participants had to present its significance and summary within five minutes. Chimpi Bora secured the first position, Jonakpriya Khargohain won second place, and the third position was jointly shared by Kankana Sharma and Khanindra Barman.

The competition was conducted by Jatin Kakoti, retired Principal of Kamargaon Girls’ Higher Secondary School. Present as observers were Professor Sanjay Acharya, teacher Ajanta Talukdar, and music expert Nirupam Saikia. Notably, more than 70 retired teachers participated in the event. At the end of the competition, the winners were awarded cash prizes, certificates, and books.

A significant highlight of the event was 85-year-old Pradip Changmai Baruah, known as a bookworm, lighting the ceremonial lamp before the portrait of Zubeen Garg, thereby inaugurating the day’s programme. Baruah also participated in the competition, inspiring the younger generation.

