Zubeen Garg was a voice of unity: All Bodo Students Union (ABSU)

Bodo leaders mourn demise of Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A pall of gloom erupts in Kokrajhar soon after hearing the tragic dead of renowned singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore on Friday. A candle light programme was arranged in the heart of Kokrajhar town in the evening to offer glowing tribute to late artiste.

The media cell of the UPPL arranged Shradhanjali at MG Park in Kokrajhar town today evening where leaders, fans and well wishers offered floral tribute to his portrait. The CEM of BTC Pramod Boro, Minister UG Brahma, MP Joyanta Basumatary, MLA Lawrence Islary and other prominent leaders offered floral tribute at the portrait of Zubeen Garg.

In a condolence message, the president and the general secretary of the ABSU-Dipen Boro and Khanindra Basumatary expressed its deepest sorrow and profound grief at the untimely demise of the legendary artist Zubeen Garg a singer, music director, composer, lyricist, actor and director who dedicated his life to the enrichment of music, culture and humanity. They said Zubeen Garg was not just a musician but an institution, a voice of unity, identity and inspiration for the people of Assam and beyond and contributed immensely to Bodo music with his unparalleled voice, bringing it recognition and love from wider audiences. They also said his unparalleled contributions to art and society will forever be cherished and his legacy will continue to inspire generations. Though the world feels emptier without him, his melodies will continue to inspire hope, unity and identity for ages to come. The ABSU conveys heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, friends and countless admirers.

CEM of BTC Pramod Boro, MLA Lawrence Islary, former Chief of BTC Hagrama Mohilary and leaders of Dularai Boro Harimu Afad (DBHA), Bodo Cine Artistes Association (BCAA) and BSS expressed shock over his sudden demise. They said the state has lost a great genius Zubeen Garg who had extraordinary quality in the singing world and also said his demise has created a huge vacuum.

It may be mentioned that Garg had deep connections with the Bodo leaders and singers and he used to came to perform stage programmes in various cultural events, sang number of Bodo songs in many audios and albums. Many Bodo singers and artistes also expressed deep sorrow over his passing away.

